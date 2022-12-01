Portions of Skyline Parkway and Seven Bridges Road Closed Till Spring

DULUTH, Minn. — The annual seasonal closure for a popular scenic road in Duluth starts Thursday.

Portions of Skyline Parkway and Seven Bridges Road are closing all winter as a planned closure.

Road closures are located:

Skyline Parkway from 0.4 miles east of Glenwood Street to Maxwell Road

Seven Bridges Road from Lakeview Chalet to Maxwell Road

Maxwell Road from Skyline Parkway to Oak Street

Skyline Parkway from 0.3 miles south of 100th Avenue West to the city limits, beyond Spirit Mountain

These roads will open to traffic in the spring of 2023.