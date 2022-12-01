Portions of Skyline Parkway and Seven Bridges Road Closed Till Spring
DULUTH, Minn. — The annual seasonal closure for a popular scenic road in Duluth starts Thursday.
Portions of Skyline Parkway and Seven Bridges Road are closing all winter as a planned closure.
Road closures are located:
- Skyline Parkway from 0.4 miles east of Glenwood Street to Maxwell Road
- Seven Bridges Road from Lakeview Chalet to Maxwell Road
- Maxwell Road from Skyline Parkway to Oak Street
- Skyline Parkway from 0.3 miles south of 100th Avenue West to the city limits, beyond Spirit Mountain
These roads will open to traffic in the spring of 2023.