Portions of Skyline Parkway and Seven Bridges Road Closed Till Spring

KQDS Staff,

Skyline Closure

DULUTH, Minn. — The annual seasonal closure for a popular scenic road in Duluth starts Thursday.

Portions of Skyline Parkway and Seven Bridges Road are closing all winter as a planned closure.

Road closures are located:

  • Skyline Parkway from 0.4 miles east of Glenwood Street to Maxwell Road
  • Seven Bridges Road from Lakeview Chalet to Maxwell Road
  • Maxwell Road from Skyline Parkway to Oak Street
  • Skyline Parkway from 0.3 miles south of 100th Avenue West to the city limits, beyond Spirit Mountain

These roads will open to traffic in the spring of 2023.

Categories: Minnesota, News, News – Latest News, Road Construction/Traffic

You Might Like

Fox21 Livestream Banner Generic 728x90