Prep Basketball: Duluth Denfeld & Moose Lake-Willow River Boys Open Seasons with Victories

The Hunters (1-0) will next play at North Branch on Saturday.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Denfeld boys basketball team opened their season with a win on Thursday, defeating South Shore 78 to 39.

The Hunters (1-0) will next play at North Branch on Saturday.

In other boys action, Moose Lake-Willow River would grab a road win against Proctor, 65 to 34.

The Rebels will host Rock Ridge on December 6th.