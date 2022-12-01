Superior National Forest Hosts Open House

DULUTH, Minn. – The Superior National Forest Service held an open house at the Supervisor’s office in Duluth Thursday.

The Forest Service has held a series of these open houses across its five districts, with this being the sixth and final one this year. Those who attended had the chance to meet program managers and learn about the work that is being done.

Thomas Hall, who has been the Forest Supervisor for the past three months says theses open houses have been great opportunity to hear from both stakeholders and the community.

“It’s invaluable and that’s really why I wanted to do it so early in the time that I came here, is a chance for me to meet people that want to be engaged with the forest service and how we manage public lands. And then, what are those things that maybe aren’t working so well. To understand that and to be able to address that as I continue forward in my tenure,” Superior National Forest Supervisor, Thomas Hall says.

The Superior National Forest dog sled team was also in attendance. A unique tool for them during the winter months, this is the only dog sled unit for a forest service in the nation.