Suspected Drug Dealer Arrested After Drugs And Gun Were Found During Search In Hibbing

HIBBING, Minn. — A man was arrested after drugs and a gun were found after a search warrant was executed in Hibbing on Sunday.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office the Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force conducted the search on suspicion a 51-year-old man was selling controlled substances.

The search was conducted done at the man’s apartment on the 600 block of 23rd Street near the Hibbing High School, as well as his car.

The Sheriff’s Office says a total of 80 grams of suspected fentanyl and methamphetamine were seized as well as digital scales, $744, and a handgun that was confirmed stolen out of Hastings, Minnesota.

The man was arrested on pending charges for two counts of 1st degree sales of a controlled substance and felon in possession of a firearm.

Fox 21 does not normally name suspects until they are formally charged.