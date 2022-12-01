The DECC Transforms Its Space in Preparation for Winter Village

DULUTH, Minn.–It’s only Dec. 1, but the DECC is already decked out with holiday décor for this weekend’s Winter Village.

The Winter Village provides a space for local creators to display the goodies. Along Harbor Drive, the outdoor cabin-like booths are all ready fore vendors to move their goods in Friday.

Staff at the DECC spent the day decorating, so the only thing left to do before the weekend is let the sellers settle in their booths.

Communications Director for the DECC, Lucie Amundsen said, “We’re hoping that the mild weather gets lots of people to come out because what this does is take what is a task for most of us, grabs us off our couches, out of big box stores, and puts you with a community of people”.

Part of the annual event takes place partially outside. With an option to enjoy more vendors inside the DECC’s Yule Hall.

You can check out the 25 foot Christmas tree, warm up by the fire pits, enjoy comfort food or even go ice skating.

Head down to Harbor Drive both Friday and Saturday, December 3rd and 4th, to see how the DECC has transformed their space into a winter wonderland, with the help of 500 pounds of tinsel.