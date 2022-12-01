UMD Men’s and Women’s Basketball Earn Doubleheader Sweep Over Minnesota Crookston

DULUTH, Minn.- Both UMD basketball squads earned NSIC wins over Minnesota Crookston at home, Thursday night.

The women’s team outscored the Golden Eagles 43-16 in the first half. UMD was led by Brooke Olsen with with 21 points in the 83-58 victory.

The men’s team caught fire at the end of the first half, taking the 43-35 lead before the buzzer. Drew Blair led the scoring for UMD with 19 points, helping UMD to a 89-61 win.

Both teams will head to Bemidji, Saturday for another conference match-up. The women’s team tips off at 1 PM, the men will follow that game.