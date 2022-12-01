Winter Holiday Market Returns to Duluth Cider

DULUTH, Minn. – If you are looking to continue shopping local for the holidays, there is a new weekly option at Duluth Cider.

Held at the tap room in the Lincoln Park Neighborhood, a rotating six to eight venders are showcasing their products throughout December.

From Jewlery to stickers, baked goods to freeze dried food, organizers say it’s all about supporting the small business community.

“I think that some of the best gifts come from the heart and all of these venders really put their heart and their individuality into everything that they make. And those in my opinion are like the funnest gifts to give because you never know what you’re going got find or what you’re going to get,” Duluth Cider Tap Room Manager, Tara Norstegard says.

Duluth Cider will continue to host Winter Holiday Markets every Thursday from 5 to 8 PM through December.