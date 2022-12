Colorado College Blanks UMD Men’s Hockey 3-0

Hunter McKown would lead the Tigers with two goals in the contest.

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD men’s hockey team would drop their first game to Colorado College on Friday, falling 3 to 0.

The same two teams will meet up on Saturday with puck drop at 7 PM.