Duluth Superior Area Community Foundation Offering $800,000 in Scholarships

DULUTH, Minn.–Students looking for 2023 scholarship opportunities can now apply for funds offered through the Duluth Superior Area Community Foundation.

The Foundation has more than $800,000 to disperse to applicants, meaning students can choose from over 80 different scholarships.

The applicants don’t have to be traditional college students, the Foundation is looking to award money to anyone pursuing studies at state schools, universities, trade or certificate programs.

The Duluth Superior Area Community Foundation Community Impact Specialist, Amber Burns, “You know scholarships you don’t have to payback student loans you’re trapped, you’re stuck for years. Scholarships are free money you never have to pay back so it is so impactful for those students when they’re thinking about their futures and careers and how to afford them”.

Those interested can visit the Foundation’s website and click the “apply” option. Organizers tell us this year’s essay question is “How do you spend your time outside of school?” giving applicants an opportunity to personalize their applications.