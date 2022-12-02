Hermantown Defeats Cloquet in Season Opener

Hermantown will next be on the road against Denfeld, Tuesday at 7 PM. While, Cloquet will travel to Duluth East, Tuesday with a 7 PM tip off.

CLOQUET, Minn.- The Hermantown boys basketball team traveled to take on Cloquet, Friday night in a Lake Superior match-up.

The Hawks scored early and often, winning it 90-55.

Hermantown will next be on the road against Denfeld, Tuesday at 7 PM. While, Cloquet will travel to Duluth East, Tuesday with a 7 PM tip off.