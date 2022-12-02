Merry Little Book Sale Going On At Superior Public Library

SUPERIOR, Wis. — Across the bridge in Superior, the library has been transformed into the “Merry Little Book Sale.”

The Friends of the Superior Library organization put on a book sale around the holidays every year. This gives organizers a chance to showcase the books they’ve spent all year hand selecting specifically for this book sale.

The items up for sale are unmarked, clean, and ready for gift giving.

“We try to make it a festive holiday event, bring people to the library, and also raise some money for it at the same time,” said Craig Scherf, Executive Committee, Friends of the Library.

The books are $10 or less. They can even get gift wrapped for free so it’s ready to go right under the Christmas tree.

The funds collected from the sale helps buy more books to add to the library’s collection.