‘Merry Little Book Sale’ Now Open At Superior Public Library

SUPERIOR, Wis. — The Superior Public Library has transformed into the “Merry Little Book Sale.”

The Friends of the Superior Library organization puts on the book sale around the holidays every year.

The books are unmarked, clean and ready for gift-giving.

“We try to make it a festive holiday event, bring people to the library, and also raise some money for it at the same time,” said Craig Scherf, with the Friends of the Library.

The books are $10 or less. They can even get gift wrapped for free so it’s ready to go right under the Christmas tree.

The funds collected from the sale help buy more books to add to the library’s collection.