No. 8 UMD Women’s Hockey Falls Short in Game One

DULUTH, Minn.- The No. 8 UMD women’s hockey team faced the No. 1 overall ranked Ohio State at Amsoil Arena, Friday afternoon.

The Buckeyes got on the board late in the first period and again in the third period. The Bulldogs rallied late in the third scoring with an extra attacker, Kylie Hanely. UMD would fall just short 2-1 in Game One of the series.

The Bulldogs will look for a split over Ohio State in Game Two, Saturday at Amsoil. Puck drop is set for 3 PM.