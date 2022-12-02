UMD Athletics DEI Council Organizes Youth Clothing Drive

If you'd like to donate, the clothing drive will have a donation bin located by the ticket booth at UMD basketball and hockey home games, running through December 17.

DULUTH, Minn.- In the spirit of the season of giving, the UMD athletics diversity, equity and inclusion council has organized a clothing drive in an effort to support K-12 students within our community.

The DEI council asks for warm weather gear such as: sweaters, gloves, hats, coats, etc. as we transition into the colder months. President of the DEI council, Joshua Brown says any donations are greatly appreciated during this time.

“You know, it goes overlooked but a lot of people have a hard time getting good winter clothing in terms of hats and gloves specifically. It would be a lot of help to just get them that sort of thing without them having to worry about it. And so, we’re trying to benefit some local students in different public schools in the poorer areas of Duluth,” says Brown.

