UMD Women’s Cross Country Places 20th at NCAA National Championship

This was UMD's highest finish since 2017, when they took 15th.

SEATTLE, Wash.- After placing 26th last year, the UMD women’s cross country team would take 20th this season at the NCAA National Championship.

UMD was led by 6th year senior Cailee Peterson, who placed 62nd overall.

Following her, was teammate Maddie Verkerke, who finished 86th.

Two more Bulldogs would land in the top 150, Julia Nielsen at 112 and Morgan Radel at 149.

