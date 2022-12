No. 8 UMD Women’s Hockey Forces Split over No. 1 Ohio State

The Bulldogs will be back in action, Friday at home against St. Thomas. Puck drop is set for 3 PM.

DULUTH, Minn.- The No.8 ranked UMD women’s hockey team earned a thrilling 5-4 overtime win against No.1 Ohio State at AMSOIL Arena, Saturday night.

Clara Van Wieren posted two goals on the night, including the eventual game winner.

The Bulldogs will be back in action, Friday at home against St. Thomas. Puck drop is set for 3 PM.