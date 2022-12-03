U.S. Eliminated in First Round of World Cup Knock-Outs

DOHA, Qatar — Heartbreak for Team USA fans at the World Cup. The U.S. Men’s Team now heading home after they were defeated by the Netherlands in the first knock-out round of the World Cup today.

The U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team’s time in Doha, Qatar for the 2022 World Cup officially coming to an end after today’s 3-1 loss against the Netherlands.

The Dutch team taking the official Game 4 win and moving forward to the quarter finals. They’ll play Argentina on Friday, December 9th. The U.S. is the first team to fall out of the knockout round. Despite scoring a goal within 15 minutes left on the clock, it wasn’t enough for a U.S. comeback.

Coach Greg Berhalter says it’s an emotional end: “It’s such a close group of guys. And we came up short today, but not for lack of trying or for lack of effort. I think the guys poured everything they had into this game and unfortunately we lost it.”

This is the youngest U.S. team to ever make it this far. The players and coach say they hoped their performance would encourage soccer spectatorship back home. That’s a goal achieved with ratings up 10 percent from last time the men qualified.

USA Captain, Tyler Adams says: “We can show that we can hang with the top teams in the world and that’s a lot of progress for U.S. soccer, we’re moving in right direction for sure, but we need to keep pushing because we’re not there yet but we’re close.”

The U.S. will host the next World Cup in partnership with Canada and Mexico. Instead of 32 teams, the tournament will expand to 48.

While the U.S. will head home, other teams will continue with two full weeks of soccer lineups. And the final will be played on December 18th.