2nd Annual Christmas Craft & Vendor Show

DULUTH, Minn. – Across town was another gathering of vendors, the Christmas Craft and Vendor Show, held at Clyde Iron Works.

Put on by Glitterati Events, this is the second time the event has occurred. More than 50 vendors were in attendance spanning across two floors, showcasing their homemade products such as clothes, candles, jewelry, and art.

Along with supporting small businesses, the event also supports the Ronald McDonald House with all vendors donating something to raffle off every hour of the show.

“We love to see when people are coming in and supporting and buying their gifts for stocking stuffers for their family and I think it warms everyone’s hearts to know that the community is so helpful, and they promote each other,” Glitterati Events Owner, Amber Brostrom says.

After the event Sunday, Glitterati expects to have reached the $10-thousand-dollar mark in donations going toward the Ronald McDonald House, which is amassed over the last 18 months.