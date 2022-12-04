DECC Wraps Up Duluth Winter Village

DULUTH, Minn. – Thousands of people visited the DECC this weekend to experience the 6th annual Duluth Winter Village.

This is the second year the Winter Village has taken place on Harbor Drive. The two-day market consisted of 26 local vendors placed in wooden cabins selling their products fit for your stockings.

Inside of the DECC were more vendors, refreshments, a 25-foot Christmas tree, and 500 pounds of tinsel, giving the space a holiday sparkle.

“Watching the crowd gather around the Duluth East carolers singing Christmas carols just made me feel, “Ah, folks are having a real experience.” Because if you have holiday shopping to do, you could be in your jammies on your couch alone or you could be somewhere like this,” DECC Communications Director, Lucie Amundsen says.

Staff say the Duluth Winter Village is all about gathering the community and supporting local.

“It is so fun to see the community turn out to support all these regional businesses. We know they also cross the blue bridge into Canal Park, downtown, and our event ends at 5 PM just as Bentleyville is opening. So, it really is a great day for people,” said Amundsen.

People could also skate for free, enjoy smores by the bonfire, and take pictures with animals.