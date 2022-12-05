Annual Holiday Benefit Concert for the ‘Kids’ Closet’

DULUTH, Minn. – The annual Holiday Benefit Concert for the Kids’ Closet of Duluth happened Monday at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Rosary Church.

The concert is organized by the Dougherty family and included performances of holiday songs from the Twin Ports Tenors. Kids’ Closet of Duluth helps families with children who are in need of warm winter clothing as well as clothing fit for school.

Children who are referred through the school receive a new winter jacket, snow pants, tennis shoes, boots and a new outfit for school along with two used outfits and a lightweight jacket.

“We start for the fall now in the end of August and so now they’ll be getting clothes through the winter, and they can come back in the Spring and then they just get new tennis shoes but then some shorts and outfits for summer. It’s a wonderful satisfaction is what it is. To see that we can help these children,” Kids’ Closet of Duluth Site Manager, Donna Nelson says.

If you have gently used clean clothes you’d like to donate, you can do so at Kids Closet of Duluth on West 3rd Street.