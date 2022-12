Carlton Girls Basketball Falls in Home Opener

The Bulldogs will hit the road, Thursday taking on Silver Bay. Tip off is set for 6:30 PM.

CARLTON, Minn.- The Carlton girls basketball team dropped to 1-1 on the season after falling 41-30, Monday night at home.

