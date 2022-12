Duluth Northern Stars Put Up Six in Shutout Win

Duluth will next face off with Duluth Marshall, Saturday at 4 PM.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Northern Stars hosted the Northern Tier Stars, Monday evening at the Essentia Duluth Heritage Center.

The Northern Stars found the net six times and held Northern Tier to none, earning the 6-0 shutout win.

