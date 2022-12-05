St. Luke’s, MNA Nurses Reach Tentative Deal Ahead Of Authorized Strike

DULUTH, Minn. — Late Monday, St. Luke’s announced that a tentative contract agreement was reached between the hospital and its nurses with the Minnesota Nurses Association ahead of a planned strike Dec. 11.

“We are pleased to announce that St. Luke’s and MNA reached a tentative contract agreement. MNA has withdrawn its strike notice and will bring the contract to nurses for ratification in the near future. We want to thank all who have worked so diligently at the table to reach a fair and equitable contract,” St. Luke’s said in a written statement at 11:30 p.m. Monday.

Details of the tentative agreement were not provided by St. Luke’s Monday night.

MNA announced on Dec. 1 that the planned strike at St. Luke’s would not have an end date, unlike the three-day strike in September that included a historic 15,000 nurses across Minnesota.

As of Monday night, there was no new update from Essentia Health on contract negotiations.

As of Dec. 1, nurses at Essentia authorized a Dec. 11 strike that would last 20 days unless a deal is reached. Below is the latest statement from Essentia:

“We recognize there is a significant shortage of nurses affecting health systems across the country. Despite those challenges, Essentia has hired almost 500 new nurses over the past year and a half and we continue working hard to recruit even more. That’s why our current proposal would have a new hospital nurse in the Twin Ports making $77,000 annually to start and more than $100,000 by year 3.”

Nurses in the Duluth area have been working without a contract since June 30.