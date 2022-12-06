17 People Arrested For Allegedly Being Part Of Northland Drug Ring

MINNESOTA/WISCONSIN — The Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force says it has busted up an alleged drug ring in the Northland.

17 people have been arrested on accusations of being involved in it.

The task force says the group worked with other drug traffickers to bring in narcotics to the area.

That includes meth, as well as meth mixed with fentanyl and heroin mixed with fentanyl, and more.

The drugs were distributed through Duluth, Cloquet, Superior, the Fond du Lac reservation, and elsewhere.

The investigation brought about 50 search warrants, and the task force recovered more than a million dollars in illegal drugs, 9 guns, 10 vehicles, a gun that had a switch to become fully automatic, and more than $74,000 in cash.

The Duluth police chief says 46 people have already died from opioid overdoses in St. Louis County this year, adding that there were another 466 overdoses that weren’t deadly.

If you need confidential help for an addiction, you can reach out to the Substance Use Response Team at (218)-730-4009.

FOX21’s policy is to generally not name suspects until they have been formally charged by prosecutors.