Duluth Chambers ‘After Hours Holiday Party’ Returns in Person

DULUTH, Minn. – Tuesday, The Duluth Chamber held its annual “After Hours Holiday Party” at Greysolon Plaza.

This is the first time the event was back in person since 2019. It’s an end-of-the-year celebration for members to come together and recognize their accomplishments as well as spotlight certain individuals.

Those who attended also had a chance to get some Christmas shopping done as there were 20 sponsor booths in house selling holiday items.

“It’s so great to see such a great turnout, especially seeing everyone so happy and having such a wonderful time. The Chamber celebrates togetherness and so we are just so happy to have everybody here with us back in person celebrating the holiday and it’s our last major event of the year. So, to have such a great turnout is really amazing,” said Duluth Chamber Director of Membership Development, Aubrey Hagem.

In 2023, the Chamber will be adding a new so-called “member mixer” gathering at the Duluth Depot in May.