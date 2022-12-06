Duluth City Council Votes to Lower Tax Increase

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth City Council held a public hearing Monday night to discuss lowering property tax growth in the coming year.

This comes after some residents weren’t happy with a proposed property tax levy increase to 8.9 percent in 2023 which was proposed by Mayor Emily Larson and her administration.

At last Monday night’s meeting, those concerns were expressed by the public. Some highlighted higher housing costs and inflation as a serious worry for them.

After much discussion, in an 8 to 1 vote, the council approved a 1% cut in the levy, lowering it by roughly 380 thousand dollars. Councilor Noah Hobbs voted against.

“As someone who had to basically fight in this housing market, pay an overprice of what the property was valued at and then all of a sudden to have that raised as well as the taxes raised it almost feels like we’re getting hit twice and punished twice because not only did we have to overpay but now we’re going to have to pay in more taxes,” said Duluth Resident, John Ansell.

This new ordinance still needs a second reading before the council can make a final vote of appoval later this month.