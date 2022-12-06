Duluth Public Schools Host ‘Education After Hours’

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Public Schools is putting on ‘Education After Hours’ sessions where community members have a chance to talk to Superintendent John Magas one on one.

These sessions are an opportunity for anybody to stop by with questions, thoughts, or concerns. The Superintendent plans to reach out to all communities throughout Duluth with visits to each community center during the next couple of months. Monday’s session was held at the Harrison Community Center.

Magas says as work is done on strategic planning, hearing from people and taking input is essential as we move forward.

“I think it’s important for us to always recognize that we’re here to serve our students and here to serve our families in the community at large and also take care of our staff. So, it’s really important if we’re here to serve the people, to listen to the people and to take that input and think about how can we make changes and how can we improve our system as we go,” Duluth Public Schools Superintendent, John Magas says.

The next Education After Hours session will take place on December 19th at Lafayette Community Center.