Highway 53 Bridge Demolition in Duluth, MnDOT Says Expect Noise

DULUTH, Minn. — As part of the Twin Ports Interchange project, demolition for the Highway 53 bridge in Duluth has begun.

MnDOT says residents and visitors in Lincoln Park can expect to hear noise on Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Some critical demolition may occur until 9 p.m. including Saturdays.

The demolition began on December 1 between Superior Street and West 1st Street, which will then progress up the hill.

When the demolition is over, MnDOT says expect to keep hearing noise as they will continue with driving piling for the new bridge.

If you’d like more information on the project, click here.