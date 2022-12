Prep Basketball: Duluth East Boys Roll Past Cloquet in Season Opener

The Greyhounds were led by Rocco Paulson, who had 16 points in the victory.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth East boys basketball team would open up their season with a win on Tuesday, defeating Cloquet 83 to 49.

The Greyhounds were led by Rocco Paulson, who had 16 points in the victory.

Duluth East (1-0) will next play at Woodbury on Friday.

Cloquet (0-2) will play at Esko on Friday.