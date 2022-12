Prep Hockey: Grand Rapids Boys Improve to 5-0 with Road Win in Proctor

PROCTOR, Minn.- The Grand Rapids boys hockey team would pick up another win on Tuesday, topping Proctor 3 to 1.

The Thunderhawks (5-0) will next host Roseau on Friday.

Proctor (1-3) will host Red Wing on Friday.