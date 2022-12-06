UMD Women’s Hockey Up One Spot in Latest USCHO Poll

UMD will next host St. Thomas on Friday. Puck drop is at 3 PM.

DULUTH, Minn.- After splitting with top ranked Ohio State over the weekend, UMD is up one spot to number seven in the latest USCHO Poll.

The Bulldogs would be pretty much held in check in Friday’s 2 to 1 loss to the Buckeyes. UMD’s goal would come with just less than one minute to go into the contest.

The following day, was a back and forth affair as the two squads would go into overtime tied at four.

That’s when Clara Van Wieren would play hero and send the hometown fans home happy with the 5 to 4 win.

