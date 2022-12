GRAND LAKE TOWNSHIP, Minn. — The driver of an SUV lost control on a slippery road in Grand Lake Township and ended up crashing into a pond.

The incident happened around 8:30 Tuesday morning on the 5200 block of Munger Shaw Road.

The vehicle did not fully sink, and first responders arrived in time to help the driver get free.

She was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.