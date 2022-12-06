Washington Capitals Call-Up Former UMD Goalie Hunter Shepard

The Cohasset native had been playing for the team's AHL club in Hershey.

WASHINGTON, DC.- Hunter Shepard set a number of program records during his time with the UMD men’s hockey team. And now, he’s making his way to the biggest stage.

On Monday, the Washington Capitals called up Shepard to their active roster.

The Cohasset native had been playing for the team’s AHL club in Hershey.

He posted an impressive 6-0-2 record in eight games this season.

Shepard also ranked first in the AHL in goals-against average and save percentage.

The former Grand Rapids Thunderhawk has yet to make his NHL debut as he served as the backup in last night’s Capitals win over the Oilers.