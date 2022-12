Coffee Conversation: ‘A Christmas Story: The Musical’ in Virginia, MN

VIRGINIA, Minn. — Lyric Center for the Arts presents: ‘A Christmas Story: The Musical,’ debuting Thursday at the Minn. North College Mesabi Range Virginia Campus.

Steve Solkela joined FOX21 on the morning show to chat about the upcoming performance.

The show dates and times are listed below.

Dec. 8 & 9 at 7pm.

Dec. 11 at 2pm.

Dec. 16 & 17 at 7pm.

Dec 18 at 2pm.

