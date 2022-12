Coffee Conversation: ‘A Don’t Hug Me Christmas Carol’ in Duluth, MN

DULUTH, Minn. — The Boat Club and St. Luke’s present Minnesota spoof, ‘A Don’t Hug Me Christmas Carol.’

Inspiration for the musical stems from Charles Dickens’ famous “A Christmas Carol.”

Boat Club Restaurant Owner, Jason Vincent joined FOX21 on the morning show to preview the upcoming performance.

It’s taking place throughout Dec. 9-18 at Fitger’s Spirit of the North Theater.

Tickets are $35 at boatclubrestaurant.com