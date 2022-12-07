Duluth Pearl Harbor Remembrance

DULUTH, Minn. — 81 years ago, December 7, 1941, the Japanese attacked the United States by bombing Pearl Harbor. This was the action that brought the United States into World War II.

In Duluth on Wednesday the Pearl Harbor anniversary was remembered with a ceremony at the DECC and with a luncheon at the Duluth VFW.

Fox 21’s Photo journalist Nathaniel Le Capitaine put this report together on the events.

John Marshall, Captain of the Duluth Honor Guard, said “81 years ago our nation was thrust into a 2nd world war and in 2001 we were thrust into another war because we isolated ourselves from what was going on in the rest of the world. Our past does effect what happens today and will happen in the future.”

Dwight Nelson, a VFW member stated “Someone a long time ago once said, you’re never really dead as long as someone remembers your name. To remember and honor them is keeping them alive somehow and to their families that means so much and that’s why we, and that’s why I do it anyway. It’s not for me it’s for the families.”