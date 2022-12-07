Food Desperately Needed at CHUM

DULUTH, Minn. — Food is a basic necessity for everyone, and for those who are facing tough times, its getting even harder for them to get food.

Fox 21 talked with CHUM about its empty shelves and the dire situation it is facing.

In the past food shelves would give people whatever they had on hand. Scot Van Daele, CHUM’s Director of Distributive Services says, “For as long as I have been doing this, 10 plus years, we have tried do get away from that. We have tried to give people the things they want, the things they really do need.”

CHUM can accept food and money, but right now the immediate need is food. Items such as peanut butter, tuna, cereal and other really basic needs. Chum is encouraging groups and businesses to work together and hold food drives.

Van Daele encourages people and organizations to help. “It’s good to have these drives where you’re getting multiple people in one spot or location donating one or two things. Then you have the whole conglomerate, like St. Luke’s come in, one little person is making a donation, all of a sudden this turns into an entire hospital making a donation.”

if you’re looking to help out the situation you can bring donations to CHUM’s food shelf on First Avenue West in Duluth or donations can be made online at Chumduluth.org.