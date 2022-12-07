How Duluth’s Sister Cities Celebrate Christmas

DULUTH, Minn. — The city of Duluth has five sister cities throughout the world.

During December you can check out five Christmas trees at the DECC that show each Sister City’s country decorates and celebrates Christmas.

The five trees are located inside the “D” doors at the DECC.

Next to each of the trees is information about the city and country as well as what decorations are included on the tree.

Information with the trees will allow you to find out which of the country’s has two Christmases, which one brings the tree into the home only two days before Christmas,

and which country’s celebration is purely secular.