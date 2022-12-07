Lake Superior Art Glass Holiday Classes Going On Through December 31

DULUTH, Minn. — Lake Superior Art Glass is celebrating the holiday season with its annual snowman and ornament-making classes.

The classes are 30 minutes, and they are DIY style, where you’ll get to make design decisions regarding the details of the ornament or snowman and then watch an artist glass blow your creation into a masterpiece.

If you want to participate in glass blowing on your own, there are options for that as well.

Lake Superior Art Glass says the classes have become a tradition for many families and friend groups.

“I also have lots of people who come in December and do it as a tradition to make this ornament to put on their tree, with their family and so then it creates that tradition every year that’s what they’re doing. And they’re planning their weekend around us,” said Amber Nichols, General Manager. “We’re really proud to be able to do that for them. And then to see their excitement when they get it, and they can open it up and they’re like ‘oh my God it’s exactly what I wanted’ and ‘this looks amazing’ or it was even better than they thought it was going to be.”

These festive classes go on until December 31. Staff at Lake Superior Art Glass recommend making an appointment ahead of time, if you want to add a unique glass ornament to your tree this year.