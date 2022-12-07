Local Postmaster Shares Tips for Holiday Shipping

DULUTH, Minn.–With the holidays only a few weeks away, some people will wait until the last minute to send gifts but according to the Duluth Postmaster packages should be mailed the sooner the better.

The Duluth Post Office sees an influx of packages coming in and out of their building this time of year, a trend they see every time the holidays roll around. If you’re looking to send things through the Post Office; for a smoother visit, Postmasters recommend double checking addresses are correct. They also emphasize making sure your envelope or box is in good condition to ensure your item stays in the best condition while en route to it’s destination.

Duluth Postmaster, Matt Macfarlane, said, “We recommend not reusing boxes just making sure it’s sealed tight to make sure it gets from point A to point B. Accuracy’s probably the biggest thing. A lot of our shipping questions can actually be answered on USPS.com so you’re not taken by surprise when you do come in”.

Some important deadlines to keep in when sending things via USPS:

Retail ground and first class packages should be December 17, 2022

Priority mail should be on it’s way by December 19, 2022

Express mail will need to be sent by December 23, 2022

If you’d like to guarantee your items get to your location before Christmas, make sure your items are sent by the above dates.