St. Scholastica Men’s Hoops Stays Unbeaten at Home with Win Over Bethel

St. Scholastica (3-4) will next play at Carleton on Saturday.

DULUTH, Minn.- The St. Scholastica men’s basketball team would snap a three game losing streak on Wednesday, defeating Bethel 67-61.

With the win, CSS is a perfect 3-0 at home so far this season.

St. Scholastica (3-4) will next play at Carleton on Saturday.