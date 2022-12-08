148th Fighter Wing’s Starbase Hosts Young People for STEM Event

DULUTH, Minn.–Young professionals gathered Thursday at the 148th Fighter Wing to talk about all things S.T.E.M.

The Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce has developed a program titled Fuse aimed at connecting community members with local professionals to expose them to different career opportunities.

The Chamber hosts several interactive luncheons with their Fuse members. Thursday’s get together took place at the Fighter Wing’s Starbase. Starbase is a space specifically dedicated to educating those interested in topics like science, technology, engineering, and math.

The Chamber’s Director of Membership Development, Aubrey Hagen, said, “We really appreciate these local organizations that do so much for the education of our youth because those young kids will also grow up into young professionals that we are really hoping would engage in our Fuse program. So we couldn’t do Fuse without these great community partners like Starbase”.

Those who were at the luncheon got the opportunity to tour Starbase’s classrooms and even participate in a science experiment looking at physical and chemical changes.

Starbase Director, Charity Johnson, said, “The way to teach S.T.E.M. here, actually takes kids out of a regular traditional learning environment and gets them very hands on and working in a teamwork environment where they’re doing activities and challenges as chemists, as engineers, as scientists”.

Johnson went on to say, “So we’re bringing adults in to see how that learning actually works and put them in seats of the students”.

Thursday was the last “Ignite Your Fuse’ event the Chamber is hosting for the year 2022.