Annual Lutefisk Dinner Cancelled

DULUTH, Minn. – The annual Lutefisk Dinner at First Lutheran Church will not be happening again this year.

The church says they’re concerned the indoor event would spread respiratory illnesses going around right now like COVID and the flu.

In years past, the Nordic style dinner is a holiday tradition that would take months of planning due to high turnout. Profits from this dinner would be donated toward organizations like Safe Haven or CHUM.

“It is a letdown not to see all these people because it is fun. It was a lot of fun, it was a happening community event, not just community but the whole area,” Lutefisk Dinner Organizer, Beatrice Ojakangas says.

To stay connected with the neighborhood, First Lutheran is making Lefsa, a traditional flat bread made with mashed potatoes, for the outdoor Lefsa Run happening on December 17th.