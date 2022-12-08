Annual Veterans Memorial Dinner At St. Louis County Depot

DULUTH, Minn. — The 17th annual Veterans Memorial dinner was held at St. Louis County Depot Wednesday evening.

Tickets were $50 to raise money for the Historical Society at the Depot, and the event was open to the public. 150 guests filled the grand hall enjoying a beef and chicken dinner.

Keynote speaker General Daniel Gabrielli with the Minnesota Air National Guard spoke on leading Operation “Allies Welcome,” which helped rehome Afghan refugees fleeing their country. Veterans throughout the hall wore their uniforms and military apparel.

“One of the issues I think we have as a society, we don’t have any recollection of the sacrifice that been made by our soldiers and sailors, and Marines and Air Force people to maintain the freedom we have in the United States of America,” said Ronald Hein, St. Louis Historical Society Member.

Before the dinner, a thank you video was played for the veterans who attended.

After the dinner, a new fundraiser was announced for the renovation of the medal of honor museum at the depot.