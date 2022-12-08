‘Best Christmas Ever’ Fundraising Concert

DULUTH, Minn. – The Laura Velvet band and Big Wave Dave and the Ripples hosted a fundraising concert at Pier B called “A Laura Velvet Christmas.”

The event was put on to benefit “Best Christmas Ever”, a non-profit that helps bring joy to nominated families who have fallen on hard times through no fault of their own.

FOX 21s Dan Hanger was the MC for the evening. This is the first time this event has been put on and Laura Velvet hopes to make it an annual tradition.

“We are just so thrilled that we’re able to lend our talents back to the community that’s supported us. We’ve been a band for almost seven years now and we are Duluth based, we are Twin Ports based, and everyone who’s been out here tonight and who are showing up to donate tonight they’ve been with us for the last 6-7 years and just seeing their faces and being able to celebrate Christmas and the holidays with them, and for a great cause no less. For us to do that for free, it’s what it is: it’s perfect,” Laura Velvet Frontwoman, Lisa Holman says.

All profits from Thursday’s event go toward “Best Christmas Ever,” with a goal of raising 3 thousand dollars.