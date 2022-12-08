Four First Period Goals Lift CEC Boy’s Hockey to Victory

CLOQUET, Minn.- The Cloquet-Esko-Carlton boy’s hockey team hosted Duluth Denfeld, Thursday night at Northwoods Credit Union Arena.

The Lumberjacks put up four goals in the first period, led by junior’s Joey Antonutti and Ryan Jones each with two. The Hunters were able to tack on one goal in the second period, however CEC’s defense held Denfeld to 17 shots to the ‘Jacks 39. CEC earns the 6-1 win, improving to 2-1 overall.

The Lumberjacks will be back in action Tuesday on the road against Proctor, with a 7 PM puck drop. While, the Hunters will face off with the Spartans of Superior, Saturday at 6:15 PM at the Duluth Heritage Center.