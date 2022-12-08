Prep Basketball: Duluth Marshall Girls & Two Harbors Boys Grab Road Victories

The Hilltoppers will next play against Hermantown on Saturday in Superior.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Marshall girls basketball team improved to 4-0 on the year on Thursday, defeating Duluth Denfeld 80 to 30.

The Hilltoppers will next play against Hermantown on Saturday in Superior.

In other basketball action, Two Harbors would grab a road win against Duluth Marshall 97 to 37.

The Agates (2-0) will next host Ely on Saturday.