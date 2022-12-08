St. Luke’s Lake View Medical Clinic MNA Nurses Withdraw Strike Notice
Negotiations are continuing for new contracts.
TWO HARBORS, Minn. — Nurses with the Minnesota Nurses Association at St. Luke’s Lake View Medical Clinic in Two Harbors have withdrawn their strike notice for the time being as negotiations continue over a new contract.
The nurses at Lake View were expected to start their unfair labor practice strike on December 11, along with other Twin Ports hospitals that also withdrew their strike notice earlier this week.
Lake View nurses’ contracts expired on September 30. Another negotiation is expected to happen December 9.
A statement released by Lake View on Thursday says:
Lake View is looking forward to returning to the bargaining table on Friday, December 9 for our third negotiation session. Lake View will continue our strong tradition of working collaboratively with the MNA to reach an agreement that is fair to all of our stakeholders, including our patients, community and our entire Lake View team.