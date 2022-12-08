Super One And Miller-Dwan Foundation Partner To Raise Funds For Local Hospice House

DULUTH, Minn. — Tuesday morning, a generous donation of over $50,000 was made to the Solvay Hospice House.

Super One Foods and the Miller-Dwan Foundation have been partnering for 15 years to raise money for the Solvay Hospice House. November is National Hospice Month and every year Super One stores in the northland sell paper house ornaments as part of the process.

The donation will go into the Solvay Legacy Fund. It will ensure Solvay will be around way into the future, as well as help patients pay for their end-of-life care.

“And one of the things that we use that money for is for patients who are unable to pay for their entire stay themselves. We want everyone in our community to be able to have that type of care. So, everyone’s support really helps allow that to happen so that people can have that really dignified and beautiful end of life that they deserve,” said Traci Marciniak, President of the Miller-Dwan Foundation.

“Solvay House is just you know their an incredible organization, serves this not only the local area but the region incredibly well in taking care of you know family’s needs during a really difficult time. We’re proud to be able to assist them,” said Patrick Miner, President of Miner’s Inc.

Super One and Miller-Dwan have raised over $200,000 for Solvay over the years.