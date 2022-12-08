Troop 7 Visits Salvation Army with Boxes of Gifts

DULUTH, Minn. – Scouts from Troop 7 paid a trip to the Duluth Salvation army, donating gifts they’ve collected over the past few weeks.

The troop had planned to attend the Red Kettle Kickoff a few weeks ago, but it was cancelled. So, in its absence they decided to hold their own toy drive by collecting about 6 boxes of gifts to donate to the salvation army.

The troops leader says efforts like this instill morals of good citizenship and giving back to the community.

“It feels great. It’s a little bit different than the Red Kettle Kickoff but it’s still great,” Troop 7 Scout, Zach Warner says.

“You can’t put a price tag on the kind of pride that I have for my young men in my troop. For a number of years, they continue to make me proud and today is no different,” Troop 7 Leader, Patrick Sirois says.

In an effort to spread more holiday cheer, Troop 7 plans to send holiday cards to veterans.